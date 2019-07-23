× Woman fires gun in McDonald’s after getting cold fries

GARDEN CITY, GA. — A woman went into the kitchen of a Georgia McDonald’s and shot into the floor, according to the owner, WTOC reports.

The owner says the woman picked up her order then came back and said her fries were cold.

She then went into the kitchen and fired a gun while the manager was getting new fries.

The woman left after the owner says she got a refund.

Police found out the woman had left the McDonald’s after they arrived around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was later found and taken into custody without incident, police say.