Winston-Salem teenager killed in crash on West Clemmonsville Road, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager is dead after a crash on West Clemmonsville Road, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 6:35 a.m., officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on the 1900 block of W. Clemmonsville Road.

Police say a Jeep Liberty, driven by 18-year-old Manuel Gaspar Mendez, of Winston-Salem, was headed east on the road as a Ford F250 was headed west.

The Jeep then crossed over into the westbound lane.

The two vehicles crashed at an angle.

Mendez died at the scene. The driver of the F250 was not injured.

Police report this wreck marks the 10th motor vehicle fatality in Winston-Salem this year.