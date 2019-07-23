Suspect information released after Charlotte woman and her boyfriend found dead in Canada

Two Canadian teens who police said were missing last week are now considered to be suspects in the shooting deaths of a young American woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as the death of an unknown man.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are considered dangerous and members of the public should not approach them, authorities said.

They are suspected in the deaths of Chynna Noelle Deese, a 24-year-old American, and Lucas Robertson Fowler, her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend. Their bodies were found on July 15 on Alaska Highway about 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Fowler was living in British Columbia, and they were exploring the area while Deese was visiting him, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said. Deese’s mother, Sheila Deese, said the couple had been on a road trip through Canada up to Alaska.

Police said a vehicle belonging to McLeod and Schmegelsky was found burning on the side of Highway 37 on Friday. While investigating the fire, police discovered the body of an unknown man more than a mile away, the RCMP said in a statement.

Authorities released a composite sketch of the man to assist in confirming his identity.