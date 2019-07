Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Riley is 8 years old dreaming of one day becoming a doctor.

"She enjoys being a girly girl, and she loves to have attention on her, especially from strong females, and really follows their lead," said Child Advocate Ashley McKinley.

Riley loves staying active and even does kickboxing and karate.

"I would learn new stuff, how to defend when somebody is fighting me, and I got belts," she said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.