Randolph County teachers becoming interns

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Teachers are interning at a number of businesses across Randolph County.

The goal is to expose teachers to experiences outside of the classroom so they can present fresh ideas and new projects to their students.

Philip Schuyler, who teaches earth and environmental science at Randolph Early College High School, is interning at the Wastewater Treatment Facility in Asheboro.

He is working side by side with the staff. Schuyler fills beakers with water samples and tests for chemicals and microorganisms you don't want in your water.

The experiments taking place in the lab give Schuyler ideas he wants to try out.

"I can't wait to go back to school and do a lesson about water quality testing and standards," Schuyler said.

Bernadine Wardlaw is the Water Quality Manager for the City of Asheboro.

"We try to think that if you have a hands on experience, it's going to be more impactful to you," Wardlaw said. "If they just stand and watch, it won't be much of a learning tool."

With his new-found knowledge of water quality, Schuyler believes he will be even more prepared to teach a class that's very popular with his students.

"I can bring back a lot of this knowledge to my students and have them perform a lot of these same experiments to show them that this is real-world stuff we are working with," Schuyler said.

Some of the sponsoring companies maintain a relationship with the school systems by visiting schools during the school year.