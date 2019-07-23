× Pregnant mom shot, killed while holding toddler’s hand, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A pregnant mother was holding her toddler’s hand Monday when she was killed in a shooting in Athens, Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say, AJC.com reports.

Authorities arrived and found bystanders attempting CPR a little after 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex, Geof Gilland, agency spokesman, told reporters from the scene.

Auriel Callaway, 24, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Multiple people have been detained and detectives are still trying to determine why the shooting happened and who the intended target was.

Callaway’s unborn baby did not survive, Gilland said. She was four months pregnant.

Her 3-year-old toddler wasn’t harmed and is being in the care of relatives, police say.