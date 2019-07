Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are on scene where shots were reportedly fired into a Winston-Salem home.

The shooting happened on the 100 Block of 24th Street, near Greenway Avenue.

Parts of the street were blocked off.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Neighbors tell FOX8 crews that they heard multiple gunshots between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Just discovered, a car outside of a second house has a shattered window from an apparent gunshot. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/If23I2BNnQ — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 23, 2019

Investigators are searching the scene for evidence.