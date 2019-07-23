Police asking for public’s help finding man after 7-year-old almost abducted

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest after a 7-year-old girl was nearly kidnapped in Gaston County over the weekend, WSOC reports.

Police said they responded to a home on Tryon School Road outside of Bessemer City Saturday after reports of an attempted kidnapping.

The person of interest is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with facial hair wearing a bright orange shirt, grey short and boots.

Officers released surveillance pictures that captured the man on a red and black Peace Sports moped at a convenience store on Dallas-Cherryville Highway about 30 minutes before the incident.

The store is not far from where police believe the attempted abduction happened.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person of interest in the photos or has information on the incident to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.