North Carolina man pleads guilty to vandalizing Cape Hatteras lighthouse door

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty to vandalizing the original bronze door of the Cape Hatteras lighthouse, according to a National Parks Service news release.

Jamie Lester Underwood, 39, of Winston-Salem, appeared in federal court on July 8, pleaded guilty and was then ordered to pay $1,922 in restitution for repairs and was placed on one year of probation.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore reached out through a Facebook post on June 13 and asked the public to help them solve the crime.

Shortly after the post was published, National Park Service Rangers got a tip that helped them focus their efforts on Jamie Underwood.

During his visit to the lighthouse last year, Underwood used a pocket knife to etch the letters “SEF” into the lighthouse’s original bronze door, the release says.

Earlier this year, a conservator treated the affected area of the lighthouse door. The original bronze door was in-painted with heavy body acrylic paint until a more permanent fix could be made.

Officials say the conservator will be back in August to complete the door treatment.

The Cape Hatteras lighthouse was completed in 1870 and is a National Historic Landmark.