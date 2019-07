Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As businesses grow and change, many look for more space to expand.

One company that we profiled a few years ago had another requirement as well - they wanted to move to a more visible location.

Brad Jones found its a change that is bringing even more attention to their creative collaborations that are Made in North Carolina.

Find out more by visiting their web page http://www.mindfulsupply.com or visit their store at 335 South David St. in downtown Greensboro.