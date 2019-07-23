Meeting held to tackle trend of violence in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Dozens of people gathered in High Point to discuss how to help our children feel safe and secure.

Six panelists led the discussion Tuesday night at the Macedonia Family Resource Center that focused on acknowledging what violence is doing to our communities, especially our children.

"Let children know they have a soft place to fall," said Sonja Sloan, with Guilford County Schools' student support services.

Panelists emphasized that adults and parents need to lead by example and create an open dialogue with their kids.

"The best thing you can be is an example to your children. You don't have to be perfect, but you have to be present," Sloan said.

Part of acknowledging the violence playing out close to home means having open, honest, age-appropriate conversations.