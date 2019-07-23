Many Millennials rely on mom and dad as cost of living rises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adulting isn't easy, and Millennials are finding out just how hard it can be.

For many of them, mom and dad are still helping them stay afloat.

Millennials can't afford to do some things adults are expected to do, so they lean on mom and dad for extra help.

But for previous generations things were different. They made it on their own without depending much on their parents.

Now, however, half of Americans 21 to 37 get some financial help from their parents, and things cost much more now than they did in the past.

Find out more in this week's Mommy Matters.