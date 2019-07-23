Man wanted, charged with child abuse after juvenile found with injuries to face and brain

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is wanted by deputies and charged with child abuse, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 16, deputies received a child abuse/child neglect report.

The report said that a juvenile had been in the care and custody of Christopher Shaun Forde, 36, and was discovered with injuries.

The juvenile was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital and it was determined the child had sustained facial bruising and injuries to the face, neck and shoulder, deputies say.

It was also determined that the child had older injuries that were healing including a brain bleed.

Doctors determined that the injuries were not accidental.

Investigators say that both incidents happened while the child was in the care and custody of Forde.

Warrants have been issued for two counts of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, the release says.

He is a double amputee and his prosthetic legs.

He has the following tattoos: a Dallas Cowboy star on his right shoulder and JACQUOVIA on his left forearm.

Forde is 5’08”, 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is reportedly known to frequent major area hospitals including Duke, WakeMed and UNC and also has connections to Newport News in Virginia.

If anyone has any information on the location of Forde they are asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336 318-6699.