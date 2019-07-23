× Man accused of stealing SUV with children in back seat in Burlington arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a man accused of stealing an SUV with two children sitting in the back seat, according to a news release.

Johnell Junior Chance, 51, of Greensboro, is charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of habitual larceny.

Chance was arrested on Tuesday.

At about 8:32 p.m. on July 3, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Academy Sports at 655 Huffman Mill Road.

According to police, a man stole a silver 2015 Ford Explorer while it was parked in the loading area in front of the store.

The owner was getting ready to load up the SUV with new purchases when the man ran up and got inside.

The SUV owner’s children — a 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — were sitting in the back as the man drove away.

The children jumped out of the car in the area of Forestdale Drive and Huffman Mill Road.

A witness saw the children and got them back to the parent at Academy Sports.

At about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers found the Ford Explorer abandoned on Trail One, near Trail Eight, in Burlington.

Chance is being held under a $150,000 bond in the Alamance County Jail.