Facebook Messenger Kids app allows users to talk to strangers, Pinterest introduces emotional wellness activities and more

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the Facebook Messenger Kids app which didn't stop kids from chatting with strangers, Pinterest which introduced emotional wellness activities and a Macy's dish set that was pulled after backlash.
Pinterest going public today, tech reviewers say their foldable Samsung phones broke and more
Facebook rolls out major redesign, Amazon production line works can be fired by robots and more
Survey finds 32% of bankruptcies tied to student loan debt, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency and more
Facebook to announce details of new cryptocurrency, Target may have lost $50 million over register outage and more
Uber Eats adds ‘dine-in’ option for some customers
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
Mississippi sued over ban on calling non-meats meat, Wikipedia co-founder organizes boycott over alleged data exploitation and more
Uber could get cheaper with self-driving cars, FAA investigates Chick-fil-A bans at airports and more
Facebook, Google and others face antitrust investigation, Chipotle will charge more if Mexico tariffs go through and more
CBD company to sponsor race team in Indy 500, Facebook to roll out a new tool and more
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more
Facebook purges more fake accounts tied to Russia, NC ranks as 31st best state for new college grads and more
175 jobs to accompany new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store coming to Kernersville next year