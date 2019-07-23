Facebook Messenger Kids app allows users to talk to strangers, Pinterest introduces emotional wellness activities and more

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the Facebook Messenger Kids app which didn't stop kids from chatting with strangers, Pinterest which introduced emotional wellness activities and a Macy's dish set that was pulled after backlash.

