Emotional support dog bites attendant on American Airlines flight to Piedmont Triad International Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local experts are sending a message to people with emotional support animals after a dog bit a flight attendant on a plane headed to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The emotional support dog bit the attendant Monday morning on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

The flight attendant did not need to go to the hospital.

Trainers at Saving Grace K9's in Lexington said it's important to make sure your dog is ready before taking them on an airplane.

"We need to make sure, as part of our caretaking for them, that we`re not putting them in situations that they`re not ready for and unprepared for," said Kat Carver, a trainer at Saving Grace K9's.

Experts say emotional support dogs need hundreds of hours of training before they can act as service dogs on airplanes.

According to American's website, the airline tightened its regulations on emotional support dogs, just a few months ago.