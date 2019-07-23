Driver killed in crash on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on West Clemmonsville Road, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 6:35 a.m., officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on the 1900 block of W. Clemmonsville Road.

Police say a Jeep Liberty was driving east on the road as a Ford F250 was headed west.

The Jeep then crossed over into the westbound lane.

The two vehicle crashed at an angle.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. The driver of the F250 was not injured.

It is unclear if drugs, alcohol or speeding played a role in this collision. It is also unclear if the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

Officers say the road will remain closed until at least 11 a.m.