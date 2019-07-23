× Transgender people cannot be banned from using NC restrooms matching their gender identity, lawsuit settlement confirms

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A U.S. court approved a legal settlement in a victory for civil rights groups pushing to protect transgender people in North Carolina.

The settlement confirms that people who are transgender cannot be banned from using public restrooms based on their gender under the wording of House Bill 142, the law that replaced HB 2.

“After so many years of managing the anxiety of HB 2 and fighting so hard, I am relieved that we finally have a court order to protect transgender people from being punished under these laws,” said Joaquin Carcaño, the lead plaintiff in the case. “This is a tremendous victory but not a complete one. While I am glad that Governor Cooper agreed to this settlement, it remains devastating to know that local protections for LGBTQ people are still banned under state law while so many members of our community continue to face violence, harassment, and discrimination simply because of who we are. The fight for full justice will continue.”

The ACLU of North Carolina announced the news Tuesday.

U.S. Judge Thomas Schroeder signed a consent decree order that was jointly submitted by Gov. Roy Cooper and civil rights groups representing LGBTQ North Carolinians.

Civil rights groups spent three years challenging North Carolina’s HB2, more commonly known as the bathroom bill, as well as the 2017 bill that replaced it.