Car smashes into light pole on East Market Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car crash in Greensboro closed part of East Market Street by South Church Street, police report.

The car slammed into a light pole, knocking it to the ground, but no one was injured.

Traffic signals at the intersection are out.

Eastbound traffic on East Market Street is being forced to turn south onto South Church Street. Southbound traffic on South Church Street is being allowed to continue south on South Church Street.

A wrecker was brought to the scene to move the damaged vehicle.