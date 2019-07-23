× Boxer who collapsed after fight dies after suffering brain injuries in first loss, reports say

CHEVERLY, Md. — A professional boxer has died from his injuries after a Friday night fight in Maryland, ESPN reports.

Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev was fighting Subriel Matias at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Dadashev’s trainer Buddy McGirt stopped the fight after the 11th round and said he’d considered throwing in the towel as early as the ninth.

Dadashev collapsed after the fight. He was taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center and surgery was performed in an effort to stop bleeding on the brain.

McGirt confirmed to ESPN that Dadashev died Tuesday morning.

Dadashev, of Saint Petersburg, Russia, was 28 years old.

He was married and had a son.

The loss to Matias was Dadashev’s first as a professional boxer.