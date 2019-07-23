× Body of missing NC woman found in South Carolina; officials say she jumped off pontoon boat

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina woman was found in South Carolina Tuesday, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, WCNC reports.

Krista Lee Philemon, 22, of Monroe, went missing Sunday after SCDNR officials say they were told she jumped off of a pontoon boat and never came back up.

Her body was recovered from Lake Wateree around 7 a.m. close to Jutty Point Tuesday.

David West, Kershaw County coroner, says an autopsy is set for Wednesday.