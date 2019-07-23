× 6 people hospitalized after serious crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 77 southbound in south Charlotte was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a serious crash. Six people were taken to the hospital, WSOC reports.

Emergency personnel were responding to the accident along the highway near Tyvola Road around 2 p.m.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

Officials said six people were hurt. One person’s injuries were considered life-threatening, two other people were seriously hurt and three others were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.