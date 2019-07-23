× 21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in NC; Domino’s offering $5,000 reward

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A 21-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in Roanoke Rapids, according to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, WTVD reports.

“He was doing his job trying to make an honest living, and he was murdered,” Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

The shooting happened sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning off Branch Avenue.

Deputies said the pizza restaurant’s manager called 911 around 1 a.m. to report finding the body of his delivery driver James Anthony Lee Jr. The manager went looking for Lee after he failed to check in for some time.

The investigation into who shot Lee and why continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (252) 583-4444.

In a tweet, WTVD reported that Domino’s is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information related to the murder.

JUST IN: @dominos is offering a $5,000 reward for information related to this murder. https://t.co/VK18JjW7hx — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 23, 2019