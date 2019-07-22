× Trooper critically injured in Charlotte crash identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released the identity of a state trooper injured in a crash in Charlotte on Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 a.m.

Trooper Christopher L. Wooten, a 14-year veteran assigned to the patrol’s motorcycle unit, was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the crash happened, according to a news release.

Wooten was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Highway patrol and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a vehicle of interest

Anyone with information on the vehicle of interest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.