Trooper critically injured in Charlotte crash identified

Posted 5:43 pm, July 22, 2019, by

(WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released the identity of a state trooper injured in a crash in Charlotte on Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 a.m.

Trooper Christopher L. Wooten, a 14-year veteran assigned to the patrol’s motorcycle unit, was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the crash happened, according to a news release.

Wooten was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Highway patrol and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a vehicle of interest

Vehicle of interest (Courtesy: NCSHP)

Anyone with information on the vehicle of interest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.