Traffic light violations on the rise in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department has seen an increase in drivers disregarding traffic signals every month this year.

The biggest increase was in May.

Justin Covington, 28, is charged with killing Joseph Brown after he ran a red light at South English Street and McConnell Road Thursday morning.

In court, Covington was emotional as the judge spoke about Brown's death.

Greensboro police tell FOX8 each month there are about 30 crashes in Greensboro because drivers fail to follow traffic signals.

That’s one reason city leaders are pushing to get red light cameras re-installed.

Covington remains in the Guilford County Jail on $100,000 bond.