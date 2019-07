Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An RV exploded and caught fire in Greensboro Monday morning, according to crews on the scene.

The explosion happened at 2105 Sharpe Road and damaged a nearby car.

The Greensboro Fire Department reports no one was injured.

The flames rose high from the RV when fire crews arrived, according to the Alamance Fire Department.

The fire was put out by about 8:30 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.