Raleigh father killed by wave that broke his neck off Oak Island to donate organs

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A Raleigh man’s family say he was killed Friday when a wave off of Oak Island broke his neck, WRAL reports.

Lee Dingle’s parents, who live in Mint Hill said as a final act of selflessness, all of his organs will be donated to 55 people, according to WSOC.

Lee Dingle, 37, was playing with three of his kids when “…an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck,” said his wife, Shannon Dingle, in a Facebook post.

My partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck. 1/ — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) July 20, 2019

“I think anyone who knew Lee was just a better person for having known him and for having that example of kindness and love and generosity in our lives,” said April Schweitzer, a family friend.

The family has currently received $180,255 from 3,523 donations to their GoFundMe page over two days. Their goal is $200,000.