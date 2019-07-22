Police officer responds to party, rides mechanical bull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILGORE, Texas -- A noise complaint turned into a wild ride for a police officer Saturday in Kilgore, Texas, according to a Kilgore Police Department Facebook post.

Officers found out there was a house party going on with a mechanical bull in the backyard.

One officer then decided to try the bull out, and he managed to stay on it for almost thirty seconds before falling off.

The party crowd gave him cheers and high fives.

In the end, the officers told the revelers to keep it down.

The party was a birthday celebration for a woman who turned 22.

"It wouldn’t be a memorable birthday celebration without KPD showing our bull riding skills," the Facebook post said.