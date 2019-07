Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. — Multiple rescue teams from around Rockingham County responded after a person had a medical emergency on the Smith River, according to dispatchers.

At about 7:18 p.m., a person called 911 for themselves after a diabetic issue.

Crews used all-terrain vehicles and a watercraft to get to the patient and bring them down to the King's Highway bridge crossing.

The patient was treated on the scene before heading home. The person declined a visit to the hospital.