Person on 4-wheeler shot to death in North Carolina after allegedly running over two people

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A person on a 4-wheeler was shot to death after allegedly running over two people, according to WCNC.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported that that the rider was riding on someone else’s property at 4946 Old N.C. 18 in Connelly Springs.

The 4-wheeler ran over two people, according to WCNC. Then, someone shot at the rider multiple times.

The rider died at the scene.

Officers have not released the name of the rider or provided word on the condition of the two people who were run over.