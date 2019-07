× Person hit, killed by train near East Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a train overnight, according to Greensboro police.

At about 9:15 p.m., police learned that a train hit a person.

Officers describe the incident as a fatal accident.

The person was hit on the railroad tracks that run parallel to East Market Street between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street.

Police have not identified the victim.