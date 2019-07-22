× Person hit, killed by train near East Market Street in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released the identity of the person hit and killed by a train Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a person being hit by a train on the railroad tracks that run parallel to East Market Street between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street.

On Monday, police said the victim was identified as Cedrich Jovan Stokes, 39, of Greensboro.

There is no word on why Stokes was on the tracks. Police are still investigating.