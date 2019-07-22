× North Carolina 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run; man charged

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina police say a Garner man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday, WTVD reports.

Fuquay-Varina police have arrested Nicholas David Bunch, 37, of Garner, after a body was found on N. Main Street next to vehicle debris Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Gerlin Efrain Murillo Garcia, of Fuquay-Varina.

Bunch has been charged with felony hit and run and is being processed at the Wake County Detention Center.

Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of N. Main Street when officers found a male body on the side of the road with vehicle debris including a passenger mirror.

If you have observed this vehicle or have information to aid in this investigation contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at (919) 552-3191 immediately.