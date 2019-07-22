× NC trooper on motorcycle involved in serious crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash involving a North Carolina state trooper in west Charlotte, WSOC reports.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive.

According to WSOC, North Carolina state troopers from Troop H said they believe one of their troopers on a motorcycle was involved in a crash.

Officials said the Interstate 85 Exit 35 ramp to Freedom Drive is closed while crews continue their investigation.