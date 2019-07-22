NC trooper on motorcycle involved in serious crash in Charlotte

Posted 10:27 am, July 22, 2019, by

(WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash involving a North Carolina state trooper in west Charlotte, WSOC reports.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive.

According to WSOC, North Carolina state troopers from Troop H said they believe one of their troopers on a motorcycle was involved in a crash.

Officials said the Interstate 85 Exit 35 ramp to Freedom Drive is closed while crews continue their investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.