NC mother says Santa app sent inappropriate messages to her daughter

DALLAS, N.C. — A Gaston County mother said her daughter was sent inappropriate messages on an app designed to let Christmas-loving children message Santa.

On Thursday, Ashley Adams and her daughter, 8, who loves the joy of Christmas and Santa Claus, downloaded the “Santa Call & Text You” app.

The messages started out with a “hey” and “heart” before, “It automatically went to Santa asking, ‘what are you wearing?'” Adams said.

The 8-year-old’s father started messaging on the app as well and the conversation ended with the ‘Santa’ on the opposite end asking, “How old are you?”

They responded and the message they got in return said, “You’re too old for me.”

Reviews have called the app “creepy” even though it has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store.

Reviewers say the app uses a bot to send automated responses to messages, but Adams believes that someone human could be responding given the nature of the messages her daughter received.

Adams said this is a lesson for her and her daughter and that she told her daughter that whoever is on the other end of the messages doesn’t have any holiday spirit.

“I feel like my daughter was violated because she didn’t understand why Santa wanted to know what she was wearing,” Adams said.

Adams said she filed a report with Gaston County authorities over the app incident.