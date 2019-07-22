× Man drowns at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man drowned at Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to Myrtle Beach Sun News

Fire crews arrived and moved the victim, a 51-year-old man, off of the beach.

The victim was given CPR immediately and EMS continued to try life-saving efforts on their way to the hospital, according to a police report.

When the victim arrived at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

The police report says witnesses called for rescue crews when they noticed the victim having trouble swimming.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s name.