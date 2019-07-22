× Lexington police find 3-year-old in car with gun, methamphetamine

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man and woman are facing charges after Lexington police allegedly found drugs, a weapon and a 3-year-old in a car.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a child who appeared to be unattended in the backseat of a car parked in the Walmart parking lot on Lowe’s Boulevard.

When an officer went to check on the child, they saw a woman asleep in the passenger seat, as well as an unsecured pistol on the front seat.

The officer told the woman to get out of the car, but she allegedly refused and seemed to reach for the gun.

That’s when the officer pulled his gun and again commanded her to get out. She complied.

The officer arrested the woman — later identified as Jessica Faye Hester Reno, 41, of Archdale — and took the weapon.

Police say they found methamphetamine, THC oil, three glass smoking pipes, brass knuckles, a digital scale and a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Police made contact with the owner of the car — identified as Gary Sheldon Brann Jr., 50, of High Point — who was inside the store.

He is reportedly a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to have a firearm.

Brann Jr. was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Reno was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Brann Jr. received a $30,000 secured bond, and Reno received a $15,000 secured bond.

The child was placed with a family member.