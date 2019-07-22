Missing 16-year-old found after helicopter, K-9 brought in to search in Clemmons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A helicopter. A drone. A K-9.

That's what it took to find a missing 16-year-old boy who has a cognitive impairment.

Kendrick Adam Penner had last been seen in the area of 6714 Amberley Lane in Clemmons at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Penner was found in the Greenbrook Drive area of Clemmons.

"Thank you to all of the community members and for the multiple resources who assisted us in this search," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in an announcement. "We are celebrating with the Penner family today as we are truly all one community."

FOX8 saw the teenager in an ambulance, joined by his family.

According to the Fosyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies continued their search Monday by strategically searching near Industrial Drive and using a K-9 to track the teenager.

Officials are also using a drone and a Highway Patrol helicopter.

Sunday night, officials used bloodhounds to try to find the teenager.

The teenager stands 5'8" and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts, black socks and black tennis shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 727-2112.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video