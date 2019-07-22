Guilford County school board passes emergency resolution to start repairs at Brooks Global Studies School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In a 7-1 vote, Guilford County school board members voted Monday to pass an emergency resolution to begin repairing Brooks Global Studies School.

The floor joists that support the third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms and hallway at Brooks are in need of extensive repairs.

Chief Operations Officer Scott McCully said the problem was initially reported through a work order late spring. One wing of the school is impacted, affecting eight classrooms.

McCully said once cracking in the floor was reported and studied, they realized the scope of the damage.

“We wanted to make sure the entire school was safe, so we did it right, sent (a) robot to every part of the school to make sure we have a safe structure throughout,” he said.

Opening day for students is delayed from Aug. 8 to Aug. 26.

If the work is not completed by Aug. 26, the district has a contingency plan.

“The plan for students is K-3 (students) would remain at the facility, in the building. Grades 4-5 would go basically across the parking lot to Kiser Middle School, we have some space over there,” McCully said.

T. Dianne Bellamy Small cast the only dissenting vote. She raised concerns during Monday's meeting that the school was already found "unsatisfactory" in a recent facilities studies report.

“With the facilities study saying that we need $800 million for deferred maintenance, all we’re doing is putting a little band-aid over a larger problem,” she said.

The estimated cost of repairs is between $200,000 and $250,000. A meeting for Brooks Global parents is planned for 6 p.m. July 22 at the Grimsley High School Cafeteria.