Greensboro working to develop more hotels as sports tourism increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro continues to prepare for two massive sporting events set to take place over the next two weeks.

Greensboro representatives have started to look for ways to establish more hotels to accommodate future tourists.

Starting on Wednesday, the city will host the 53rd AAU Junior Olympic Games.

Then, on Thursday, Aug. 1, the Wyndham Championship will begin.

Both events are predicted to bring about 60,000 people to Greensboro.

Because of these two events overlapping, hotels have reported being fully booked.

Some guests have even started to find spots to stay outside of the city or county.

“Of course, there are only so many hotel rooms that exist,” said Justin Outling, District 3 city councilman.

He explained that there are at least four hotel projects in different phases of development near downtown Greensboro.

While it could be several months before they're completed, he said that the city is in talks to bring more hotels into Greensboro.

“We ... have to capitalize on that next time,” Outling said. “So that we have hotel rooms that people want to stay in. Whether they be downtown or elsewhere in Greensboro. So it’s a two-pronged approached. Finding people good hotels rooms outside of Greensboro if necessary. Then, years forward, making sure that folks can be in Greensboro if they want to be here.”