Greensboro police see spike in car break-ins across the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Monday, FOX8 learned there has been a large increase in the number of car break-ins in Greensboro this year.

According to the police department, the amount of larcenies from cars is up 49% compared to this time last year.

Greensboro police received more than 1,800 reports so far this year. A little more than 1,200 reports were made by this time in 2018.

Police say there is no hot spot. These crimes are happening all over the city.

They don’t know the exact cause of the problem but say the increases come in waves and the targets are usually unlocked cars.

FOX8 stopped by an apartment complex in downtown Greensboro where some reports were made in the last month.

A renter there said they recently received an email from management letting people know they should be cautious.

“It was concerning to hear how the numbers are increasing," said Zoe Wilson, a resident. “I’m not really sure what else you can do to prevent something like that from happening.”

Earlier this month, the police department posted a video on their social media pages to remind people to hide your valuables, lock your cars and take your keys.

Police say they’ve also put out several reminders on pages like Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram.