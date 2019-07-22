× Eden man airlifted after shot multiple times; suspect arrested

EDEN, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times, and another is in custody, according to Eden police.

At about 2:47 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds at UNC Rockingham Hospital.

Police report 20-year-old Jonathan Paez Rubio, of Eden, was shot in the area of First Street and Cedar Street. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma center by helicopter.

Officers charged Sykolian Kanais Tinsley, 20, of Eden, with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tinsley is being held in Rockingham County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bill Wade or Sgt. Sam Reid at the Eden Police Department at the 24-hour line, (336) 623-9755, or the office line, (336) 623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.