Davie County gamer stars in NBA 2K League

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Davie County's Michael Key grew up dreaming about playing in the NBA.

Now after years and years of hard work, he's living that dream as one of the best players in the world. Not on an actual basketball court, but through a video game.

"Millions of people play this game, a lot of people play NBA 2K and if you're recognized as one of the top players in the world, that feeling is amazing," Key said.

Michael plays in the NBA 2K league. He's the point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves gaming team. He was a first-round pick and even went to New York in March for the draft just like the real NBA.

You can make a living playing a video game. Right now, in just the second year of the NBA 2K League, salaries for the five-month league are about $40,000 and they pay for your housing and expenses.

On top of that, Key can make pretty good money playing in tournaments outside the NBA 2K League.