In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a study which found cigarette butts are the most common man-made pollutant, Carnival which pledges to curb ocean trash dumping and Disney's 'magic bands' which take data on park visitors.
Cigarette butts are the most common man-made pollutant, Carnival pledges to curb ocean trash dumping and more
Apple to launch new iPod Touch with augmented reality, major retailers chip in for Midwest disaster relief and more
NC student loan debt lower than most states, White House to hold social media summit and more
You can now buy a house on Amazon, consumers determine the most ‘patriotic’ brands and more
One-third of Americans say they need a side job to make ends meet, Kroger to sell CBD-infused products and more
Uber Eats adds ‘dine-in’ option for some customers
Facebook to announce details of new cryptocurrency, Target may have lost $50 million over register outage and more
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
Facebook CEO calls for more regulation of Internet, Apple cancels plans for AirPower charging mat and more
Pepsi to start selling canned water, Gen Z polls more conservative than Millennials and more
Hollywood film composer to create sounds for electric BMW, Grubhub accused of overcharging restaurants and more
Amazon files patent for drone home surveillance system, AAA predicts low Independence Day gas prices and more
Half of Americans considering buying virtual assistants on Prime Day, Toyota working on solar-power car and more
Scientists genetically modify cows to burp less, Google tracks your purchases through Gmail and more