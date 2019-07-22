Chip Overbey of Old Dominion Freight Line gives the scoop on the Christmas in July food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There are 156 days left until Christmas, but you can get into the spirit early and help make sure families who struggle to put dinner on the table have food too.

All this, while you're cheering on a hometown team.

Old Dominion Freight Line and the Salvation Army, with some help from the High Point Rockers and FOX8, are working to strike out hunger for the holidays.

We're calling on High Point Rockers fans to help.

We spoke with Chip Overbey from Old Dominion Freight Line about the importance of helping out food pantries and the impact of the Christmas in July non-perishable food drive to benefit the Salvation Army.

Fans who bring three or more non-perishable food donation to the High Point Rockers` baseball game on Thursday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. will receive complimentary admission courtesy of Old Dominion Freight Line.

Gates at BB&T Point open beginning at 5:30 p.m.