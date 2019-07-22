× Alabama company recalls raw beef and pork over possible blood contamination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama establishment is recalling around 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products that may be contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The problem was reportedly discovered after the facility learned an employee may have cut himself during production, according to a USDA news release.

This is a class I recall with a high health risk.

The USDA says class I is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.