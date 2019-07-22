× 18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston Salem, police report.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of East 25th Street.

Police believe an 18-year-old from Winston-Salem was walking with two other male people when someone drove by in a vehicle and shot three times.

One of the gunshots struck the teenager in the abdomen, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers ask anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.