CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured near Lake Norman after a jet ski crash on Sunday, according to officials, WBTV reports.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Peninsula Cove of Ramsey Creek, North Carolina Wildlife says.

Two jet skis were involved in the crash.

Four people under 16 were riding jet skis and all legal requirements were met, officials say.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.