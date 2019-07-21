White creature identified as rare albino porcupine after confusion

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- A white ball of fluff crawling across the lawn had visitors to the Seashore Trolley Museum in Maine confused, according to a museum Facebook post. 

At first, people thought it might be an albino skunk, a groundhog or even a lost throw pillow.

The furry visitor was eventually identified as a rare baby albino porcupine.

The baby is still fluffy because it's too young for its quills to hardened.

the museum asked the public for help naming the porcupine and some names suggested were Moxie, Lamp and Porky McPorcupine.

They settled on Marshmallow.

 

