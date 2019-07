DUCK BEACH, N.C. — A group of guys helped an elderly man with dementia, and possibly only a year left to live, ride his last wave on a boogie board Wednesday.

In a tweet, Ryan Giancola said an elderly lady came up to him and his friends on his birthday and asked if they could help her husband ride one last wave.

Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husbands wish to ride a wave one last time. She said that he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What and amazing experience and on my birthday none the less! pic.twitter.com/RW0rdhugK6 — Ryan Giancola (@giancola_ryan) July 17, 2019